ONGC Q1 PAT declines 15% YoY to Rs 8,938 cr in FY25

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported 15.09% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 8,938.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 10,526.78 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 4.29% YoY to Rs 35,266.38 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 14.87% YoY to Rs 11,956.12 crore during the quarter.

The companys net crude oil realization was $83.05 per barrel (up 8.8% YoY) while gas price realization was $6.50 per mmtbu (down 3.1% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, crude oil production fell 1.4% year on year to 5.237 million metric tonnes (MMT) and gas production was 5.008 billion cubic metre (BCM), (down 4.1% YoY).