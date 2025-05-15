Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.23% to Rs 137.16 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 45.03% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.23% to Rs 137.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.70% to Rs 45.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 470.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

