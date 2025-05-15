Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 45.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 40.23% to Rs 137.16 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 45.03% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.23% to Rs 137.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.70% to Rs 45.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 470.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.1697.81 40 470.85396.81 19 OPM %53.5758.52 -60.2958.95 - PBDT8.9015.01 -41 65.1769.35 -6 PBT6.9714.68 -53 60.4068.49 -12 NP6.4211.68 -45 45.75122.66 -63

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

