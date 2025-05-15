Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 224.79% to Rs 239.21 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 28.03% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 224.79% to Rs 239.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.39% to Rs 52.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 519.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.2173.65 225 519.35301.48 72 OPM %8.1214.79 -11.6413.87 - PBDT25.2115.63 61 85.3649.08 74 PBT23.3314.42 62 79.1445.71 73 NP13.2010.31 28 52.5631.40 67

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

