BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 224.79% to Rs 239.21 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services rose 28.03% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 224.79% to Rs 239.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.39% to Rs 52.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 519.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content