BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 224.79% to Rs 239.21 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 28.03% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 224.79% to Rs 239.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.39% to Rs 52.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 519.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

239.2173.65519.35301.488.1214.7911.6413.8725.2115.6385.3649.0823.3314.4279.1445.7113.2010.3152.5631.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News