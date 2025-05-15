Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 1568.48 crore

Net profit of Sagility India rose 127.62% to Rs 182.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 1568.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1283.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.18% to Rs 539.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 5569.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4753.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1568.481283.19 22 5569.924753.56 17 OPM %23.7823.95 -23.3022.89 - PBDT353.32268.92 31 1227.09930.89 32 PBT238.9992.88 157 760.23241.68 215 NP182.5780.21 128 539.12228.27 136

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

