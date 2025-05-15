Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 127.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 1568.48 crore

Net profit of Sagility India rose 127.62% to Rs 182.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 1568.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1283.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.18% to Rs 539.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 5569.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4753.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

