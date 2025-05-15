CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 97.46 crore

Net loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 97.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 358.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 312.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

97.4672.47358.08312.441.196.116.227.98-0.058.1224.2736.34-7.664.584.1022.63-16.411.15-11.2515.09

