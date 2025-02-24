Midland Microfin standalone net profit declines 69.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 150.31 crore

Net profit of Midland Microfin declined 69.42% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 150.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 133.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.150.31133.5151.3756.297.0121.855.9820.804.7715.60

