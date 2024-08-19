Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 63.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.16% to Rs 67.11 croreNet profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 63.35% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.16% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales67.1139.44 70 OPM %53.4648.63 -PBDT11.697.57 54 PBT10.536.44 64 NP7.714.72 63
