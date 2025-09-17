Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

Lenalidomide Capsules are bioequivalent to Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Lenalidomide Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

-Multiple myeloma (MM), in combination with dexamethasone
- MM, as maintenance following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT)
- Transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg (RLD Revlimid) had estimated annual sales of USD 7,511 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

