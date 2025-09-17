Lupin receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

Lenalidomide Capsules are bioequivalent to Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Lenalidomide Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

-Multiple myeloma (MM), in combination with dexamethasone

- MM, as maintenance following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT)

- Transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.