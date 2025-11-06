Ravindra Energy standalone net profit rises 1382.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2404.67% to Rs 101.94 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 1382.24% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2404.67% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.101.944.0729.19-19.6632.280.5331.690.1331.722.14

