Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 192.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance rose 192.31% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.1913.7650.3946.155.451.905.231.754.181.43

