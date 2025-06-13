Sharekhan standalone net profit declines 54.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.97% to Rs 349.40 crore

Net profit of Sharekhan declined 54.95% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.97% to Rs 349.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.70% to Rs 284.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 1685.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1482.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.