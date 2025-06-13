Lancer Containers Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 117.72 crore

Net loss of Lancer Containers Lines reported to Rs 32.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 117.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 58.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 699.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 633.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.