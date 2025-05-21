Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 42.46% to Rs 7.44 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 69.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.46% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.4412.93 -42 OPM %-8.06-10.36 -PBDT0.882.06 -57 PBT0.791.95 -59 NP0.501.63 -69

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

