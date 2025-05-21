Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 69.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.46% to Rs 7.44 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 69.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.46% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.7.4412.93-8.06-10.360.882.060.791.950.501.63

