Steelcast standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Steelcast declined 28.51% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.30% to Rs 75.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.90101.6125.7828.2621.0329.2017.8924.8313.2918.59

