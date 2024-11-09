Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 27.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 13.28 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres declined 27.37% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.2810.581.057.941.061.490.861.290.690.95

