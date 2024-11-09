Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 27.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 27.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 13.28 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres declined 27.37% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.2810.58 26 OPM %1.057.94 -PBDT1.061.49 -29 PBT0.861.29 -33 NP0.690.95 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Till BJP is present, no religion based reservation, says Amit Shah

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify on filling vacancies, says Cong

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story