Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales decline 17.21% to Rs 240.46 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 76.09% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.21% to Rs 240.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 290.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales240.46290.46 -17 OPM %31.0732.87 -PBDT82.43104.80 -21 PBT62.9687.29 -28 NP15.7866.00 -76

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

