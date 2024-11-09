Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.21% to Rs 240.46 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 76.09% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.21% to Rs 240.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 290.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.240.46290.4631.0732.8782.43104.8062.9687.2915.7866.00

