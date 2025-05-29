Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Varun Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Varun Mercantile remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nahar Polyfilms reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story