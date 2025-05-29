Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Polyfilms reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms reported to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 665.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.64153.10 2 665.94599.93 11 OPM %15.001.12 -11.433.55 - PBDT27.832.80 894 84.8620.97 305 PBT19.74-5.26 LP 52.36-11.46 LP NP13.06-2.03 LP 36.36-8.49 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

