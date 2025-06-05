N2N Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of N2N Technologies reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.