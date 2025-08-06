Nabard, RBI promote rural financial literacy; 2,421 centres set up for financial literacy: Ministry of Finance

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have undertaken various interventions to promote financial literacy and awareness of rural population, including microfinance borrowers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Nabard has been providing financial support to conduct financial and digital literacy camps through rural bank branches and financial literacy centres (FLCs) in areas with limited awareness, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. These programmes entail generating awareness on various banking products, social security schemes of Government of India, digital banking, mobile banking, cyber security, etc, he said.
