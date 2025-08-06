NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 2.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 101.56 crore

Net profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 2.57% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 101.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.5675.1886.5086.3762.4457.8643.0742.8738.2439.25

