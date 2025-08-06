Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Torrent Power

Stock Alert: Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Torrent Power

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PNB Housing Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 6 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, Bharat Heavy Electricals, PVR Inox, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global Services, EID Parry India, Portean eGov Technologies, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers International, Hinduja Global Solutions, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin reported a 52.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,218.03 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 801.31 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bharti Airtels consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 5,947.90 crore on 28.5% increase in net sales to Rs 49,462.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rose 3% to Rs 520.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 505.64 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 4,534.86 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Torrent Power reported a 24.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 731.44 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 972.24 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 12.5% YoY to Rs 7,906.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Prestige Estate Projects consolidated net profit increased 25.6% to Rs 292.50 crore on 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 2307.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Berger Paints consolidated net profit declined 11% to Rs 314.63 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 353.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 3200.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

