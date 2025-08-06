JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

JSW Energy has commissioned the second 80 MW Unit of its 240 MW (3 x 80 MW) Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant, taking the commissioned capacity at Kutehr plant to 160 MW. Power dispatch to Haryana has commenced from 160 MW capacity, marking a key milestone for the project. The last 80 MW unit is expected to be commissioned soon.

The plant is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and is amongst one of the fastest built greenfield hydro projects in India. The project is backed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of ₹4.50/kWh, valid for 35 years with provisions for extension. Power generated will supply Haryana's state distribution utilities Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.