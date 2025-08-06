Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

JSW Energy commissions second 80 MW units of Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Energy has commissioned the second 80 MW Unit of its 240 MW (3 x 80 MW) Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant, taking the commissioned capacity at Kutehr plant to 160 MW. Power dispatch to Haryana has commenced from 160 MW capacity, marking a key milestone for the project. The last 80 MW unit is expected to be commissioned soon.

The plant is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and is amongst one of the fastest built greenfield hydro projects in India. The project is backed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of ₹4.50/kWh, valid for 35 years with provisions for extension. Power generated will supply Haryana's state distribution utilities Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity stands at 1,551 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, Wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Torrent Power

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4666.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story