NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
NACL Industries has approved the terms of rights issue as under:

(a) Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1 each;
(b) Total number of Rights Equity Shares and the Rights Issue size: 3,25,01,851 Rights Equity Shares each on fully paid-up basis for an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,49,28,91,971.70 (assuming full subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares);
(c) Rights Issue Price: Rs 76.70 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 75.70 per Rights Equity Share) on application.
(d) Record date: Friday, December 12,2025
(e) Rights entitlement ratio: 05 (Five) Rights Equity Shares for every 31 (Thirty-One) fully paid up Equity Shares held by the eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date

(f) Rights Issue Opening Date: Monday, December 22,2025;
(g) On-market renunciation period Start: Monday, December 22,2025;
(h) On-market renunciation period End: Wednesday, December 24,2025 ;
(i) Rights Issue Closing Date: Tuesday, December 30,2025

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

