NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 457.16 crore

Net loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 457.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 598.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 58.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 94.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 1778.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2115.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales457.16598.70 -24 1778.732115.51 -16 OPM %2.3811.25 -0.969.10 - PBDT-4.1754.65 PL -49.06156.56 PL PBT-11.1746.10 PL -76.30128.41 PL NP-9.0133.53 PL -58.8994.87 PL

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

