Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 31.06% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 57.21% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.748.7487.7095.3114.6618.0714.5317.9411.5016.68

