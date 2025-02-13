Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 60.06% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.207.67 -6 OPM %68.89140.94 -PBDT3.549.11 -61 PBT3.539.10 -61 NP2.626.56 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the December 2024 quarter

RRP Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 50.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 7.93% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story