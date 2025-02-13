Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 7.20 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 60.06% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.207.67 -6 OPM %68.89140.94 -PBDT3.549.11 -61 PBT3.539.10 -61 NP2.626.56 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content