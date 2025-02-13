Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure declined 60.06% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.207.6768.89140.943.549.113.539.102.626.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News