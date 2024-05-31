Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 370.91 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 31.95% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 1464.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1763.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News