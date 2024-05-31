Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 146.26 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 3.12% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 146.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.55% to Rs 61.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 477.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 420.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
