Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 146.26 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 3.12% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 146.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.55% to Rs 61.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 477.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 420.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales146.26134.07 9 477.08420.85 13 OPM %14.4317.47 -20.0320.83 - PBDT26.6824.89 7 104.2591.84 14 PBT20.9019.98 5 83.9974.56 13 NP14.2914.75 -3 61.4455.08 12

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

