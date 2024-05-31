Elpro International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 161.63% to Rs 113.34 crore

Net profit of Elpro International reported to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.63% to Rs 113.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.33% to Rs 85.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.40% to Rs 256.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

113.3443.32256.54123.1013.2223.2941.8236.7927.349.82112.3470.9025.928.59107.0065.9924.03-0.3285.4947.94

