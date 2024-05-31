Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 195.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 195.41% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 112.50% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 195.41% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.50% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.08% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.14% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.551.20 113 9.734.42 120 OPM %60.00-27.50 --37.41-9.05 - PBDT10.933.28 233 14.964.58 227 PBT10.973.27 235 14.944.50 232 NP9.663.27 195 12.984.34 199

May 31 2024

