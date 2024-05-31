Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 195.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 112.50% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 195.41% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.50% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.08% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.14% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
