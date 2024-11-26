Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1225.00% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Naksh Precious Metals reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1225.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.530.04 1225 OPM %26.420 -PBDT0.140 0 PBT0.13-0.01 LP NP0.16-0.01 LP

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

