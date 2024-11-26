Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 144.52 croreNet profit of Electronica Finance rose 17.27% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 144.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales144.52110.52 31 OPM %52.3263.46 -PBDT23.7519.93 19 PBT20.1717.16 18 NP14.6712.51 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News