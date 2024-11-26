Delhi Transco standalone net profit declines 13.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 406.33 croreNet profit of Delhi Transco declined 13.26% to Rs 195.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 406.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 397.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales406.33397.43 2 OPM %70.3777.83 -PBDT347.12342.44 1 PBT272.66272.75 0 NP195.12224.96 -13
