Delhi Transco standalone net profit declines 13.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Delhi Transco declined 13.26% to Rs 195.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 406.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 397.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.406.33397.4370.3777.83347.12342.44272.66272.75195.12224.96

