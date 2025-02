Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 52.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.19% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 52.64% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.19% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.5525.6682.3679.4211.1320.6811.1320.688.1617.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News