Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 54.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.89% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 54.81% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.89% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.2641.6084.6799.0118.0241.1918.0141.1814.2931.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News