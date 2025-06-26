Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 89.23 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 151.90% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.10% to Rs 40.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.64% to Rs 330.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.