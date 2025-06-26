PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 111.76 crore

Net loss of PG Foils reported to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 111.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.91% to Rs 24.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 491.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.