Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 425.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 425.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1860.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 5975.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5523.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4648.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13059.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 21270.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19845.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.