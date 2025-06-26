SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that its Central Laboratory Analytical Services, located at, Gagillapur, Telangana, has successfully cleared the recent inspection by the US Food and Drug inspection (USFDA) with zero observations.

The inspection was conducted from 23rd June 2025 to 25th June 2025, concluded with zero Form-483 observations.

The company said that the Central Laboratory Analytical Services is its independent testing laboratory, and this was the second successful USFDA inspection for the facility.

SMS Pharmaceuticals is a diversified and integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in APIs and intermediates for global customers. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Vizag.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.6% to Rs 20.32 crore on 1% increase in net sales to Rs 248.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.