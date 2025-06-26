SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that its Central Laboratory Analytical Services, located at, Gagillapur, Telangana, has successfully cleared the recent inspection by the US Food and Drug inspection (USFDA) with zero observations.The inspection was conducted from 23rd June 2025 to 25th June 2025, concluded with zero Form-483 observations.
The company said that the Central Laboratory Analytical Services is its independent testing laboratory, and this was the second successful USFDA inspection for the facility.
SMS Pharmaceuticals is a diversified and integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in APIs and intermediates for global customers. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Vizag.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.6% to Rs 20.32 crore on 1% increase in net sales to Rs 248.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter added 2.31% to end at Rs 239.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app