SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that its Central Laboratory Analytical Services, located at, Gagillapur, Telangana, has successfully cleared the recent inspection by the US Food and Drug inspection (USFDA) with zero observations.

The inspection was conducted from 23rd June 2025 to 25th June 2025, concluded with zero Form-483 observations.

The company said that the Central Laboratory Analytical Services is its independent testing laboratory, and this was the second successful USFDA inspection for the facility.

SMS Pharmaceuticals is a diversified and integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in APIs and intermediates for global customers. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Vizag.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.6% to Rs 20.32 crore on 1% increase in net sales to Rs 248.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter added 2.31% to end at Rs 239.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

