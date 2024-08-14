PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 48100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.87% to Rs 21.39 croreNet profit of PVV Infra rose 48100.00% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.87% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.3933.88 -37 OPM %26.51-0.09 -PBDT5.670.01 56600 PBT5.670.01 56600 NP4.820.01 48100
