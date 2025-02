Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 7.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.98% to Rs 2589.69 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 7.35% to Rs 115.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 2589.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2876.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2589.692876.8418.4012.41199.89138.08114.0143.06115.27107.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News