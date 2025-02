Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 4304.69 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 4304.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4166.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4304.694166.7114.5413.28435.98359.15-36.28-84.91-51.31-77.87

