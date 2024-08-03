Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit rises 9.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 871.76 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 9.46% to Rs 86.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 871.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 796.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales871.76796.80 9 OPM %17.9617.28 -PBDT149.84133.74 12 PBT110.4996.00 15 NP86.4178.94 9

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

