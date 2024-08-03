Samhi Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.22% to Rs 249.89 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels reported to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 83.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.22% to Rs 249.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.249.89190.4432.8423.8133.42-60.483.48-83.484.23-83.49

