Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 306.66 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 0.67% to Rs 34.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 306.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.42% to Rs 114.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 1115.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1024.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

