Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 87.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.6520.393.815.980.250.800.100.750.070.56

