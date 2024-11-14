Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 18.65 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 87.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.6520.39 -9 OPM %3.815.98 -PBDT0.250.80 -69 PBT0.100.75 -87 NP0.070.56 -88

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

