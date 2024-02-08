Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Feb 08 2024
Sales reported at Rs 5.76 crore

Net Loss of Narendra Properties reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.760 0 OPM %-17.190 -PBDT-0.75-0.63 -19 PBT-0.76-0.63 -21 NP-0.76-0.63 -21

First Published: Feb 08 2024

