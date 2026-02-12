Associate Sponsors

Narendra Properties standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.63 crore

Net profit of Narendra Properties rose 900.00% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.630 0 OPM %-1.100 -PBDT0.840.09 833 PBT0.820.08 925 NP0.800.08 900

