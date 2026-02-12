Associate Sponsors

Raunaq International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 132.53% to Rs 8.72 crore

Net loss of Raunaq International reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 132.53% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.723.75 133 OPM %-10.55-2.13 -PBDT-0.860.25 PL PBT-0.870.24 PL NP-0.500.23 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

